Route 3 in Rocky Hill reopens after crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Route 3 in Rocky Hill has reopened after a crash on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole on Cromwell Avenue at West Street.

Eversource and the state Dept. of Transportation are making repairs to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

At one point, several southbound lanes of Cromwell Avenue were closed. The area has reopened.

