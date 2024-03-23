Route 3 in Rocky Hill reopens after crash

Route 3 in Rocky Hill has reopened after a crash on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole on Cromwell Avenue at West Street.

Eversource and the state Dept. of Transportation are making repairs to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

At one point, several southbound lanes of Cromwell Avenue were closed. The area has reopened.