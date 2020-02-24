Eversource Making Repairs to Utility Pole After Crash Closes Route 72 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 72 in Bristol on Monday morning and Eversource is at the scene making repairs to a damaged utility pole.

Police said a vehicle hit a utility pole around 12:30 a.m. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Route 72 is closed in both directions between Middle Street, also known as Route 229, and Emmett Street, authorities said. The Riverside Avenue Extension is also closed.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time while Eversource makes repairs to a damaged pole.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has placed detour signs to help drivers avoid the area.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.