LifeStar Transports 2 People to Hospitals After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton

LifeStar has transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday.

State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two people to area hospitals.

At this time, Route 8 southbound at exit 42 is closed for the investigation.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic congestion. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.