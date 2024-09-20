Connecticut traffic

Driver sent to hospital after crash on I-91 North

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 91 North on Friday.

The highway was congested in Wethersfield and Hartford after the two-vehicle crash just before exit 27

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One of the drivers was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The right two lanes were closed and the backups extended for nearly four miles, according to the state Department of Transportation. The scene has cleared.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut trafficHartfordWethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us