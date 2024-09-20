Driver sent to hospital after crash on I-91 North

One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 91 North on Friday.

The highway was congested in Wethersfield and Hartford after the two-vehicle crash just before exit 27

One of the drivers was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The right two lanes were closed and the backups extended for nearly four miles, according to the state Department of Transportation. The scene has cleared.