Two hospitalized after crashing into building in Stamford

Stamford Fire

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Stamford, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

They said it happened at 1010 Washington Blvd. and two people were taken to Stamford Hospital.

Several large windows on the building were damaged in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

