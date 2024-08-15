Two hospitalized after crashing into building in Stamford

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Stamford, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

They said it happened at 1010 Washington Blvd. and two people were taken to Stamford Hospital.

Vehicle into building w/ extrication this morning at 1010 Washington Blvd. 2 occupants of vehicle injured & transported by @StamfordEMS to Stamford Hospital. Several large windows on building sustained damage. @StamfordPolice handling investigation. @SPFFA786 @CityofStamford pic.twitter.com/ozQ3XTsus8 — Stamford Fire (@SFDPIO) August 15, 2024

Several large windows on the building were damaged in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.