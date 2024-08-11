Crash involving tractor-trailer closes lanes of I-84 East in Tolland

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the highway just before exit 68 around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer rolled over in the crash.

Non-life threatening injuries have been reported.

The right and center lanes of I-84 East are currently closed between exits 67 and 68. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.