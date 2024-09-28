Ansonia

Crash leaves vehicle stuck against telephone pole in Ansonia

Ansonia Fire Department

A crash left a vehicle stuck against a telephone pole in Ansonia early Saturday morning and one person was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a crash on Wakelee Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Once crews were at the scene, a vehicle appeared to have crashed and ended up against a telephone pole.

The vehicle was stabilized and one person was removed. The person was taken to the hospital to be treated. The severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

