Crash with injuries closes Route 154 North in Haddam

A crash with injuries has closed Route 154 North in Haddam on Monday night.

State police said two vehicles are involved in the crash around 9:15 p.m.

Injuries were reported, however, the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

At this time, Route 154 North is closed in both directions at River Road, according to CTRoads.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

