Crash with injuries closes Route 8 North in Waterbury

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
A crash with injuries has closed Route 8 North in Waterbury on Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to Route 8 North near exit 30 around 3:11 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to state police, injuries have been reported, however, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

At this time, the northbound side of the highway is closed between exits 30 and 31. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

