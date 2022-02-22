Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Part of Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

A crash with serious injuries has closed part of Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Tuesday morning and the area is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Treadwell Street around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

Investigators said the two vehicles collided at the intersection and each of the vehicles had one person inside.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated at the scene and were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities added.

Dixwell Avenue is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours while police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.