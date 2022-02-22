Hamden

Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Part of Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

A crash with serious injuries has closed part of Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Tuesday morning and the area is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Treadwell Street around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

Investigators said the two vehicles collided at the intersection and each of the vehicles had one person inside.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated at the scene and were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities added.

Dixwell Avenue is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours while police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Hamdencrash investigationdixwell avenue
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us