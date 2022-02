A crash with wires down has closed Kimball Road in Lisbon and the area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Firefighters said Kimball Road is closed at Kimball Heights Lane after a car crashed into a pole and brought down wires.

According to fire officials, the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Anyone in the area is urged to find a different route.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.