Fire crews battled three back-to-back fires in Hartford Saturday into Sunday.

Officials said they worked quickly to put out the three fires. Firefighters battled the fire at 19 Kenneth St. on Saturday and the fires at 163 Bond St. and 23-25 Bond St. on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said no civilians or firefighters were injured in the fires.

The fire department called it a "busy 24 hours."