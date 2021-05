Fire crews battled a blaze at a warehouse in East Lyme Saturday afternoon.

Crews are at the scene of 206 Boston Post Rd. and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Old Saybrook crews said they assisted in putting out the fire. The blaze was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.