Crews Battle Fire Opposite of Town Hall in New Hartford

Route 44 in New Hartford is closed as fire crews battle a structure fire opposite of town hall, according to First Selectman Daniel Jerram.

New Hartford Fire Rescue Chief Mark Worsman said the fire on Route 44, also known as Main Street, struck three alarms.

"The problem with this type of a building is it's a balloon construction so the fire can spread up the walls to the attic. That was our main concern. With the heat as well too, we had to have enough bodies in there to replace crews that are inside the building," Worsman told NBC Connecticut.

There's an old storefront on the first floor and two apartments on the second and third floor of the building, according to officials.

Worsman said no one lives in the building or operates the business downstairs.

“The damage is pretty extensive inside. We had to do a lot of overhaul. We had to rip some ceilings down, windows. We had to chase smoke. We had to make sure there was nothing else going in the walls. We did have to vent the roof in two places as well," Worsman said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The South End Fire Department said their members assisted New Hartford fire officials at the scene.

Jerram said the road will be closed for awhile. Residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.