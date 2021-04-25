Portland

Crews Battle Garage, House Fire in Portland

Getty Images

Crews battled a garage fire that extended to a house in Portland on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Thompson Hill Road after getting a report of a structure fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fully involved pole barn-style garage with heavy fire extending into a two-and-a-half story single family home.

Local

Connecticut National Guard 4 mins ago

More Than 50 National Guard Soldiers Deployed to Kosovo

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Conn. Warned Waterford CVS Was Vaccinating Out-of-Staters: Report

There were live power lines down in the driveway that hampered some access for firefighters, officials said. Eversource responded on a priority to secure the hazard, they added.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack in the attic of the home while controlling the main body of the fire, fire officials said.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Portlandfire investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us