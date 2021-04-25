Crews Battle Garage, House Fire in Portland

Crews battled a garage fire that extended to a house in Portland on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Thompson Hill Road after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fully involved pole barn-style garage with heavy fire extending into a two-and-a-half story single family home.

There were live power lines down in the driveway that hampered some access for firefighters, officials said. Eversource responded on a priority to secure the hazard, they added.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack in the attic of the home while controlling the main body of the fire, fire officials said.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.