Crews Battle Large Fire in East Boston

Crews were battling a large fire Monday morning that spread to three multi-family homes on Maverick Street in East Boston. One man was rescued from the burning building, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were first called to the area of 183 Maverick Street, a three story building. The fire then spread to the adjacent buildings, the Boston Fire Department said, impacting about 25 residents. Crews from nearby cities, including Cambridge, responded to the scene to help.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building around 4 a.m. as the flames shot through the roof. The frigid temperatures with a biting wind chill Monday morning caused the water to freeze on contact, making the streets slippery as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

East Boston fire out, according to fire commissioner. Crews monitoring hot spots now. 25 people in building. No injuries, one man rescued. #NBC10Boston #necn pic.twitter.com/yyqwQz4Gzb — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) February 28, 2022

The fire was put out shortly after 5 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Commissioner. Crews remained on scene to put out hot spots.

No further information was immediately available.

