Fire Destroys House in Brookfield

Fire has destroyed a house in Brookfield.

Firefighters were dispatched to Christian Lane at 4 a.m. Friday and the fire chief said a family of four lived in the residence, heard cracking on the back porch, and got out of the house before firefighters arrived.

There are no hydrants in the area, wind spread the fire and mutual aid was called in for tankers, officials said.

No injuries are reported.

Fire officials said there is a lot of ice because of the water and residents in the area might have issues with discolored water, but are urged not to call Aquarion.

The fire remains under investigation.