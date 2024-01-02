Bridgeport

Missing 17-year-old in Bridgeport is found safe

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Crews said a 17-year-old that was reported missing out of Bridgeport has been found safe.

First responders were in the area of Lakeside Drive searching for the missing teen, who was reported missing on Tuesday. He was found safe around 9:30 p.m.

A silver alert was issued for the teen but has since been canceled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportMissing Teen
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us