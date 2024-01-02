Missing 17-year-old in Bridgeport is found safe

Crews said a 17-year-old that was reported missing out of Bridgeport has been found safe.
First responders were in the area of Lakeside Drive searching for the missing teen, who was reported missing on Tuesday. He was found safe around 9:30 p.m.
A silver alert was issued for the teen but has since been canceled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.
