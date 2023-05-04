Crews Continue Search for Missing Hiker on Appalachian Trail in Kent

State police are searching for a missing hiker along the Appalachian Trail in Kent.

They say 60-year-old Marta Renee Bowen, of Durham, North Carolina, went missing from her campsite on the trail. Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind, according to state police.

She has been missing since Wednesday morning, state police said. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) now believe Bowen walked off on her own.

Bowen has gray hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet-7 and may be wearing a maroon puffer jacket and gray sweatpants. DEEP officials said Bowen has shoulder-length salt and pepper hair.

Officials said Bowen was hiking a section of the trail with two other companions. Environmental Conservation Police are investigating leads from the public and have ATV assets involved.

The state police dive team and helicopter are assisting with the search. Anyone who locates her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police Troop L in Litchfield at (860) 626-7900.