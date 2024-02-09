Crews investigate deadly fire in New Britain

One person has died after a fire on Hayes Street in New Britain on Friday afternoon, city officials said.
The CT Fire Marshal's Office is actively investigating the cause of the fire.
It's unknown if there are any other injuries. An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
