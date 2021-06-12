Crews Locate 2 People That Went Missing in Housatonic River in New Milford

Crews have located the bodies of two people who went missing in the Housatonic River in New Milford.

Officials said Danbury residents 23-year-old Johnny Sanchez and 35-year-old Wilson Pacheco reportedly fell into the river behind the West Cove Marine on West Street Wednesday night.

Nearly two days after the men were reported missing, crews located Sanchez's body in the river.

On Saturday morning, a boater located Pacheco's body in Lake Lillinonah. Detectives then retrieved the body, according to police.

Both bodies were transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an exam to determine the cause and manner of death.

Crews from several agencies assisted with the search.

"Please keep your thoughts and prayers for those that passed and their families," New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said on Facebook.