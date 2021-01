Crews put out a fire at an apartment complex in Waterbury Sunday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Javier Lopez said firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor of the building at 198 Wolcott St.

There was some extension to the second and third floors, according to Lopez.

The fire was put under control within 30 minutes, crews said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with displaced occupants, Lopez said.