Crews rescue several people stranded at beach in Milford

Fire crews rescued several people that were reportedly stranded on a rock at Anchor Beach in Milford on Monday.

The Milford Fire Department said they responded to Signal Rock to rescue several people and bring them to shore.

Crews put on mustang suits to perform the rescue. Everyone was safely brought ashore, according to firefighters.

It's unknown how the people got stranded. No additional information was immediately available.