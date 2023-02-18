Crews Respond to Fire at Middletown Condo Complex

Crews from multiple fire departments are at a fire at a condominium complex in Middletown on Saturday.

Fire officials with Cross Street Fire Department said the fire is on Russet Lane.

Police tape can be seen blocking off a portion of one of the buildings.

The size of the fire and the extent of any damage is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not said how many people may be displaced.