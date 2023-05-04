Crews Respond to Fire at Seymour Community Center While Voting Takes Place

Firefighters are responding to the Seymour Community Center to put out a reported blaze as residents turn out to cast their vote on a budget referendum.

Crews are working to extinguish an electrical fire inside the community center. As a result, the Office of the First Selectwoman said the voting area will be moved to the Bingo room.

Residents can cast their votes until 8 p.m., but town officials are looking into extending that due to these issues.

The First Selectwoman's Office said a smoking light fixture also caused a fire alarm to go off at about 2:50 p.m.

After people reported smelling smoke, employees and residents were evacuated from the building. The all-clear was given about a half hour later, First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis said. Voting was stalled for about 35 minutes.

She said the voting machine was unplugged and kept on battery backup during the incident.

Firefighters are advising people to avoid the area for the time being. No additional information was immediately available.