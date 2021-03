Crews are responding to a house fire in Chester on Sunday morning.

State police said the fire is at a house on Ridge Road.

Chester Fire Department and Connecticut State Police are at the scene. Mutual aid has been requested, state police said.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or if anyone is injured.

Ridge Road and Pleasant Street are closed while crews investigate.