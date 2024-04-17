Wallingford

Crews respond to house fire in Wallingford

NBC Connecticut

Crews are responding to the scene of a house fire on Geneva Avenue in Wallingford.

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening. LifeStar was called in to the scene.

The road is closed as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

