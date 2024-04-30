Branford teen arrested for bringing gun to North Haven school: police

A Branford teen who is accused of bringing a gun to a school in North Haven last week has been arrested.

Last Friday, the resource officer at North Haven High School learned about an incident that had happened after school the day before.

Police had said a student from another school showed what appeared to be a gun.

The school resource officer conducted an investigation with help from school administration and North Haven police.

Detectives executed search warrants at the home and vehicle of their primary suspect on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 17-year-old Branford resident was arrested for threatening and breach of peace.

The teen has also been trespassed from all Board of Education sites in North Haven.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and was not a generalized threat to staff or students. It is believed the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.