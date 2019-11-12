Officials Investigate Cause of Machine Fire at North Haven Recycling Company

Investigators are working to determine what caused a machine at a recycling company in North Haven to catch on fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said someone passing by called in a fire at Sims Metal Management on Universal Drive around 4:40 a.m.

Authorities said a machine called a separator caught on fire. Some scrap metal caught on fire, too.

Officials previously said in a tweet that the fire involved debris piles, machinery and a building.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

This is the second time firefighters have responded to a fire at the recycling company this year.

