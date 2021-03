Firefighters are battling a fire North River Street in Enfield and power is out in the area. Amtrak has also shut down train service in the area.

The fire is at an unoccupied mill, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to 33 North River Street at 6:43 a.m. and said this will be an all-day operation.

No additional information was immediately available.