Crews are battling a fire at the old Elmcrest Hospital property in Portland on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire at the property on 69 Marlborough Street in Portland.

At this time, Marlborough Street is closed at Main Street.

There's no word on the size of the fire or the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.