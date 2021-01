Emergency crews are responding and several businesses have been evacuated due to an underground transformer fire in New Britain.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the area of Lafayette and Main streets is blocked off due to the fire, which was causing smoke to come up from the manholes. No one was hurt and area businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters, CNG and Eversource were called to the scene.

Layfayette and Main block underground fire - CNG & Eversource on scene lots of smoke coming up from manholes... #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 15, 2021

No other details were immediately available.