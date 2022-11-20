Crews Work to Repair Downed Power Lines in Newington

Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Newington on Sunday afternoon.

Police said power lines are down on Willard Avenue and Stoddard Avenue.

There is also a power outage in the area. Eversource reports the outage is impacting around 375 homes.

Eversource crews are working to repair the downed power lines. At this time, there is no estimate for when the power will be restored.

