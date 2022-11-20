Newington

Crews Work to Repair Downed Power Lines in Newington

NBC Connecticut

Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Newington on Sunday afternoon.

Police said power lines are down on Willard Avenue and Stoddard Avenue.

There is also a power outage in the area. Eversource reports the outage is impacting around 375 homes.

Eversource crews are working to repair the downed power lines. At this time, there is no estimate for when the power will be restored.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us