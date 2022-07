Firefighters remain on scene after working to contain a large brush fire near the Rhode Island border.

The fire sparked sometime during the early evening hours at the Pachaug State Forest and prompted a multi-department response.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were among the many units that responded to the scene.

Most of the departments tasked with putting the fire out began leaving the scene around 9 p.m.

Fire officials haven't said if any injuries were reported.