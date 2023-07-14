Crews working to repair water main in Hartford

Crews are working to repair a water main in Hartford.
The water main break is on Westminster Street and the road is blocked off.
The MDC said the main was shut down around 5:40 a.m. and around 15 properties are affected.
It typically takes six hours for a typical water main repair, according to the MDC.
