Cromwell FD Warns of Ambulance Spreading Vulgar Messages

A local fire department is issuing a warning after learning of the possibility of an imposter ambulance roaming the community.

According to the Cromwell Fire Department, the ambulance resembles the ones that are among the department's fleet and someone has been using the vehicle's PA system to broadcast vulgar messages.

Officials noted that the occupant(s) also have been activating the ambulance's siren.

If you see an ambulance being used in an inappropriate manner, you are asked to call the number on the side of the vehicle.

The Fire Department stated that they have already reached out and attempted to contact the ambulance company.