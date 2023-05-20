Cromwell

Cromwell FD Warns of Ambulance Spreading Vulgar Messages

By Andrew Masse

CROMWELL FIRE
NBCConnecticut.com

A local fire department is issuing a warning after learning of the possibility of an imposter ambulance roaming the community.

According to the Cromwell Fire Department, the ambulance resembles the ones that are among the department's fleet and someone has been using the vehicle's PA system to broadcast vulgar messages.

Officials noted that the occupant(s) also have been activating the ambulance's siren.

If you see an ambulance being used in an inappropriate manner, you are asked to call the number on the side of the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Fire Department stated that they have already reached out and attempted to contact the ambulance company.

This article tagged under:

Cromwellambulance services
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us