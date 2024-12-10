Cromwell police warn of recent scam calls that appear to come from police phone number

Police are warning residents in Cromwell about scam calls that appears to come from the police department phone number and claim to be about missing jury duty.

Investigators said an unknown person is contacting residents claiming to be a lieutenant from the Cromwell Police Department. The call appears to come from the Cromwell Police Department general phone number.

During the call, the caller claims that the person has missed jury duty and the Cromwell police have a warrant for their arrest. The caller then reportedly proceeds to text documents and say the resident owes the caller money.

The Cromwell Police Department is stressing that they do not have a lieutenant and the public should disregard the misleading information.

Residents should not give out any personal information, financial information or money to anyone over the phone. If you receive a call like this, you should contact police at (860) 635-2256.