Cromwell Price Rite Closing After 14 Years

Grocery store chain Price Rite is closing their Cromwell location, according to a representative for the Wakefern Food Corporation.

The grocery store, located on Berlin Road in Cromwell, has served the community and neighboring towns of both Middletown and Berlin for the last fourteen years.

"Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and the dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve our community," the Wakefern Food Corporation said in a statement.

The Wakefern Corporation went on to say that they are sharing information with Price Rite team members regarding potential job opportunities and open positions at other Price Rite stores in the region.

Price Rite's Cromwell location employs twenty-five people in total.

While an exact closing date hasn't been determined yet, Price Rite in Cromwell is expected to cease operations for good later this month.

