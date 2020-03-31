CT-Based Prosthetics, Halloween Mask Companies Work Together on PPE Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Lawmaker

Two Portland, Connecticut companies are working together to help design personal protective equipment to healthcare workers during a shortage due to the global coronavirus pandemic

State Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) visited SilTec Labs in Portland, which manufactures silicone prosthetics for amputees. The company is working with Stickfx, another company that makes silicone masks for parties and Halloween costumes, to help supply personal protective equipment to healthcare workers during a shortage due to the global coronavirus pandemic

Together, they are developing Masksealz, a silicone mask with a replaceable filter, to protect health care workers, according to a statement from the senator’s office.

The companies are working with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, according to the senator.