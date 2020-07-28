CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline; 5 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations declined Tuesday while the positivity rate hovered around 1.2%.

Hospitalizations were down by five Tuesday for a total of 54 patients currently hospitalized. Five more people have died of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Connecticut to 4,423.

There were 7,638 new tests reported Tuesday and 94 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 1.2%.

To date, Connecticut has seen 750,700 tests conducted and 49,077 cases of COVID-19.

Wearing face coverings and social distancing remain key to keeping the numbers down. State officials also announced the expansion of the quarantine advisory list Tuesday. Anyone traveling to Connecticut from 34 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, must now quarantine.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have added Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to the growing list of COVID-19 hotspots that require people to quarantine for two weeks or face a fine if they do not comply.

The full list is as follows: