34 States, D.C., Puerto Rico Now on Connecticut's COVID-19 Travel Quarantine Order

Anyone traveling to Connecticut from 34 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, must now quarantine after the COVID-19 travel quarantine advisory list expanded Tuesday.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have added Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to the growing list of COVID-19 hotspots that require people to quarantine for two weeks or face a fine if they do not comply.

Gov. Ned Lamont, as well as the governors of New York and New Jersey, enacted a quarantine order for travelers at the end of June to help keep infection rates low in the region.

As of last week, COVID-19 travel restrictions were in place for 31 states that required a quarantine, up from 22 states a week earlier after the governor added 10 states and removed one.

Anyone from any of the states in the current quarantine advisory list will have to fill out a health questionnaire and quarantine for 14 days. You can access the form online here.

The new requirement went into effect on Saturday. People who fail to comply with the new requirements could have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Domestic Travel

These are the locations on the list released today:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

International Travel

The state website says there are no state restrictions on international travel, but the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website.

Frequently Asked Questions about Connecticut's Travel Policies

(The following information is from the state of Connecticut website)