CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.85%; Hospitalizations Up Again

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 2.85% Friday as hospitalizations continue to creep upward.

There were 59,630 new tests reported Friday, with 1,699 coming back positive. There are 456 people currently hopsitalized with the virus, a net increase of 22 from the day before.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three more people have died, bringing the death toll to 7,865.

Experts are concerned about an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly the spread of new variants.

Connecticut officials say they have been tracking the variants while continuing to focus on expanding vaccination efforts. On April 1, all residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state also announced Friday a new partnership with Access Health CT to increase accessibility for communities high on the social vulnerability index. The partnership involves supporting call centers to help residents make appointments, as well as outreach and education to encourage the public to get vaccinated and door-to-door canvassing in certain towns and cities.