CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.67%; 23 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 3.67% Tuesday, the lowest the state has seen in weeks.

The state reported 34,518 new tests Tuesday, of which 1,267 came back positive. There are 1,068 currently people hospitalized with the virus. Twenty-three new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,934.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont extended Connecticut’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until April 20.

On Monday, Lamont said he planned to ask Connecticut lawmakers to extend his public health emergency powers, noting that the state is beginning to see more cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant.

The Democrat’s special executive authority, originally granted by leaders of the General Assembly last year to help speed up the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, was already extended once and was set to expire on Feb. 9.