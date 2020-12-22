CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.67%; 27 New Deaths

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate hit 6.67% Tuesday, up from the 5.18% reported Monday.

There were 23,737 new tests reported, of which 1,583 came back positive. There are 1,159 currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 16. Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,703 since the pandemic began.

While Gov. Ned Lamont suggested Monday that the numbers may be stabilizing, state and local leaders have been urging caution during the holidays, warning that expected holiday gatherings could cause a new surge in cases.

COVID Vaccine Update

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have arrived in Connecticut with frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff the first people to receive doses.

As of Monday, a total of 7,761 COVID vaccine doses had been administered in phase 1A. All of these vaccines were the first of two doses.

The state is expanding provider networks receiving vaccines this week. This will include 34 hospital locations, 21 federally qualified health centers, and 21 local health departments, Lamont said.

Nine nursing homes have completely vaccinated their staff and resident population, with 75 more scheduled for this week.

The governor said one-third of Connecticut nursing homes will have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of the week.

Hartford HealthCare employees lined up on Monday to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.