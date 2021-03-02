CT DMV Offering More Online Options

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is adding more online services, including the ability to request a duplicate driver’s license, a duplicate non-driver ID and driving history.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a revitalized web portal that also increases the number of transactions customers are able to do online.

State officials previously announced that Connecticut residents now have the ability to renew their driver’s licenses and non-driver IDs online.

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said the department will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and plans to launch additional services in March.

“Our residents deserve a government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and makes transactions as easy as possible. I am pleased to see these updates happening at such a critical agency, and I look forward to providing more streamlined services to our residents soon,” Lamont said in a statement

You can see all the online services or schedule an in-person appointment with the DMV online here.