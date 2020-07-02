CT DMV Resumes Road Tests, New Vehicle Registrations

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road testing services for driver’s licenses as well as new vehicle registration services.

Those services resumed June 30 at some DMV locations. Check the CT DMV website for more information on which services are being offered where.

Knowledge testing for motorcycle learner’s permits are scheduled to resume on July 7 at DMVs Bridgeport and Waterbury locations.

New license service, license renewals and non-driver IDs are available in Bridgeport, Enfield, New Britain, and Waterbury. They will be available in Norwich on July 7.

Learner's permit knowledge tests are available in Cheshire, Danbury, Hamden, Norwalk, Old Saybrook, Wethersfield and Willimantic.

On July 7, they will be available in Bridgeport and Waterbury.

Drivers license road tests are available in Danbury, Enfield, Hamden, Old Saybrook,Wethersfield and Willimantic.

On July 7, they will be available in Bridgeport, and Waterbury,

New registrations are available Danbury, Wethersfield and Willimantic. On July 7, they will be available in New Britain, Norwalk, Norwich, Old Saybrook.

Several services had been halted since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to slowly reopen our doors and expand our service options,” Tony Guerrera, deputy commission of the DMV, said in a statement. “Safety remains our primary focus.”

The DMV started opening on June 23.

On that date, the DMV started working with driving schools to work through a backlog of tests and scheduled nearly 1,000 road tests through June 30, according to the DMV.

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said in a statement that the pandemic presented several obstacles, which fast-tracked the department’s modernization plans, the beginning of which is the new appointment system.

“Ultimately, we would like move customers from in-line to online,” Magubane said.

Customers who has appointments that were canceled because of the pandemic are encouraged to reschedule their appointment.

The DMV requires appointments for all services.

