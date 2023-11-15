Construction worker arrested for apparent hate crime in Washington

A construction worker has been arrested in connection to an apparent hate crime in Washington last month, according to officials.

Officials said 63-year-old Wayne Waldron was taken into custody on Nov. 1 after an alleged racist incident in October.

According to an arrest warrant, a former friend of Waldron's told authorities that he left a concerning voicemail for him. In the voicemail, the friend told police that he and Waldron had a falling out after he chose a different contractor to plow his driveway.

The warrant states that Waldron owns his own construction business, but he's seen a decline in customers lately. In the message, the man told authorities that Waldron threatened to burn a cross in his front yard, according to police.

The men knew each other for a very long time, the man told officers, and Waldron was acting out of character, according to the warrant. He allegedly used several expletives in the voicemail.

It's believed that Waldron was intoxicated when he made the comments, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Police said Waldron faces charges for intimidation based on bias or bigotry and breach of peace. He was released on a $10,000 bond.