Spring arrives today and several local ice cream shops are open.

Some are opening for the season while several others are open year-round. Let us know in the comments what your favorite ice cream shop is.

Ashley's Ice Cream, Multiple Locations

Ashley’s Ice Cream was founded in 1979, in New Haven, just steps away from Yale University, and there are now several locations.

There are locations in Branford, Guilford, Hamden, Madison and New Haven.

Frisbie's Dairy Barn, Multiple Locations

There are Frisbie's Dairy Barn locations in Bloomfield, New Britain, Hartford as well as Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

There is also a food truck in Burlington.

Praline's, Multiple Locations

Praline's, founded in 1984 in Wallingford, makes its own ice cream and there are several locations across the state.

There are locations in Berlin, Centerbrook/Essex, Gales Ferry, Meriden, Milford, Plainville, Southington and Wallingford.

Sunny Daes, Multiple Locations

Sunny Daes is a family-owned company that serves homemade ice cream and gelato. It opened in 1999 in Stamford and now has five locations.

There are two locations in Fairfield and locations in Stamford, Trumbull and Westport.

Avon

J Foster’s, on Bailey Road in Avon, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and offers specials such as carrot cake sandwiches, Girl Scout Chocolate Indulge-Mint and more.

Bridgeport

Main Street Creamery, on Main Street in Bridgeport, offers soft-serve, hard ice cream, hard frozen yogurt, vegan options and Italian ices.

Canton

Canton Creamery, on Albany Turnpike in Canton, offers cones and cups, vegan ice cream, the Kidwich, vegan milkshakes and vegan cones and cups.

Chester

Honeycone Cream Co., on Main Street in Chester, has been sharing photos of ice cream to make your mouth water, like ambrosia, mango mascarpone and blueberry Pop Tart and said they are excited to be closer to the time of year when they will be able to work with many fresh flavors and locally grown fruits, veggies, and herbs.

Cromwell

Cromwell Creamery on Willowbrook Road in Cromwell opened for the season over the weekend.

Danbury

Dubl Twister, on White Street in Danbury, is open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Durham

Durham Dari Serve, on Main Street in Durham, plans to open for the season soon.

Ellington

The Scoop Ice Cream Café, on Church Street in Ellington, is near the town green. It offers ice cream, custom ice cream cakes and has birthday party services in the shop.

Griswold

Buttonwood Farm in Griswold started selling ice cream for the season on March 1.

See the flavors here.

Prospect

The Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlour, on Waterbury Road in Prospect, will open later this week.

Storrs

The UConn Dairy Bar is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stratford

If you follow Goody Bassett's Ice Cream on Facebook, you know they say it’s never too cold for ice cream, Goody’s is on Main Street in Stratford.

Wethersfield

Main Street Creamery and Café, on Main Street in Wethersfield, offers 50 flavors of hard ice cream, gluten-free options and a selection of lactose-free/vegan flavors.

