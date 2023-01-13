Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison After Recording Girls in High School Locker Room

A man that faced charges for allegedly recording dozens of girls changing in a locker room at Plainville High School has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said now-52-year-old Kyle Fasold uploaded photos of child pornography to the internet. Investigators found recordings of girls changing at his home and in the girl's locker room of the school dating back to June 2017.

According to court documents, the girls were as young as 10 years old. Fasold is accused of recording at least 36 minors, as well as several adults, by placing a video recording device in places he knew they'd likely be partially or fully naked.

The man allegedly edited the videos to produce hundreds of inappropriate photos. At the time of the incidents, Fasold was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program in Plainville, according to court documents.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He's been detained since his arrest in March 2020. In September 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, officials said.