CT police departments warn of recent phone scams

Connecticut State Police are warning residents to look out for recent phone scams in which scammers pose as police officers asking for personal information.

Troopers said they received two unrelated phone calls from people with the same last name, saying that a person called them asking for information and claiming to be a police officer.

In the first instance, the victim took a phone call from a man that said he was investigating text fraud. The scammer then asked to verify their personal information.

In the second instance, the caller identified himself as a U.S. Marshal working with Connecticut State Police troopers. He told the woman that there was an arrest warrant for her. Both people were suspicious of the calls and hung up.

Meriden police are also reporting a similar scam. The police department said they received two calls from concerned citizens that said they received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a Meriden police sergeant.

The scammer then told the person that a loved one is locked up in a jail cell for failing to report to jury duty. The caller then asks for "bond money" and says if money isn't provided, their loved one will be charged with a federal crime.

Meriden police said their department will never try to elicit any kind of payment for any such reason.

Troopers say you should make sure to confirm the source before giving any personal information over the phone. You should also hang up on the suspicious caller and contact the institution that is allegedly calling you to see if there's any truth to the request.